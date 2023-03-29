The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order regarding the interim bail of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in seven FIRs pertaining to riot and vandalizing in the judicial complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order regarding the interim bail of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in seven FIRs pertaining to riot and vandalizing in the judicial complex.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the written order.

The court said that it extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till April 6, against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The court also directed Imran Khan to join the investigation process and also instructed him to appear before the trial court on every hearing till judgment in the bail case.

The court also served notices to the Interior Ministry and Ministry of Law and Justice for allegedly withdrawing the security of the PTI chief.