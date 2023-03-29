UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Written Order Regarding Imran's Bail In Seven FIRs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 09:36 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order regarding Imran's bail in seven FIRs

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order regarding the interim bail of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in seven FIRs pertaining to riot and vandalizing in the judicial complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued written order regarding the interim bail of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in seven FIRs pertaining to riot and vandalizing in the judicial complex.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the written order.

The court said that it extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till April 6, against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The court also directed Imran Khan to join the investigation process and also instructed him to appear before the trial court on every hearing till judgment in the bail case.

The court also served notices to the Interior Ministry and Ministry of Law and Justice for allegedly withdrawing the security of the PTI chief.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Ministry April Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid I ..

Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid IMF Deal Delay

4 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

11 minutes ago
 Construction work of wrestling academy starts at U ..

Construction work of wrestling academy starts at University of Veterinary and An ..

56 seconds ago
 PM orders authorities to address all concerns of M ..

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of MQM-P about census

20 minutes ago
 Stock markets climb on easing bank fears, Alibaba ..

Stock markets climb on easing bank fears, Alibaba split

58 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons interior mi ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons interior ministry's official on plea of C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.