ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a detailed written order regarding disposing of a petition of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan seeking his appearances before trial court through video link.

A 14-page verdict was issued by Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq into the matter. The order said that number of cases had been registered against the petitioner across the country and he had prayed the court to allow him for attending the court proceeding through video link. The petitioner had also prayed the court to shift his all cases from Islamabad 'Kachehri' to judicial complex.

The court said that there was need to introduce changes in the law through legislations for the use of latest technology in criminal justice system.

These changes could bring revolution in the system of justice and could also bring betterment in standard of decisions.

It said that the legislation could also enable the courts to boost their performances in provision of justice.

The court said that the technology was being used in various judicial systems of internationally.

It said that the latest communication system across the country were available, adding that being state we could not ignore the use of technology in future.

The artificial intelligence could also replace the human resources in near future, it added.

The order said that our criminal justice system required the presence of accused at various stages of the trials.

The written order also gave the reference of Indian Supreme Court and said that an accused could be produced through video link before his arrest with the permission of the court but attendance of the accused was essential for filing a case and during announcement of final verdicts.

The court further said that an accused could appear before the trial court through video link at the time of recording evidence by the prosecution.

However, the presence of the accused was compulsory for recording the statement under section-342 CRPC.

The order said that an accused could appear before the court through video link in interim bails cases with prior approval of the judge but the attendance was compulsory at the time of final verdict.

The order said that it was the authority of the court to prepare rules in this regard under section-365 and 554.

It said that there was need to form rules regarding appearances during recording evidences as per the latest requirement.

The court instructed the registrar office to send the copy of the judgment to the concern authority for formation of rules regarding use of latest devices and attendances of accused through video link during evidence recording.