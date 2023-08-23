Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing Of Appeal Against Toshakhana Case Verdict

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding Tuesday's hearing of an appeal Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman against his conviction in the Toshakhana criminal case

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, in the order, said that the counsel for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Amjad Pervaiz had prayed the court to grant two-week time to present the verified record of the case. However, the petitioner's legal team opposed the request of ECP counsel.

The court said that it was granting two days to the ECP for production of the record keeping in view the standard of justice, and instructed the Registrar Office to fix the case for hearing again on August 24.

The order said that Dr Babar Awan had also given an application for meeting with the PTI chief in jail. The Registrar Office had raised objections on the application and Babar Awan had stated that he would not go against the objections if he was given permission of meeting.

It further said that the court was maintaining the objections of Registrar Office on the application of Dr Babar Awan. However, it instructed the administration of Attock Jail to ensure meeting of Babar Awan with the former prime minister on August 23, during 1p.m. to 3p.m.

The order also said that the court had also accepted the application of Latif Khosa and allowed him to meet the PTI chief on same date at 2 p.m.

