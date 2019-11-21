The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in child abuse case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered the police that only an officer of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank would conduct investigations of the cases related to the child abuse and molestation.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued this order in a case pertaining to molestation of a under-age boy in a Bharakau seminary by an accused.

The order stated that a medical board was supposed to be established for analysis in such incidents.

It further said that crime record of the accused should also be made part of the case if a bail plea was filed in such cases.

The court also issue directives to district administration and IGP to introducea mechanism to deal such cases. The bail petitions should be decided keepingin view the criminal record of the accused.