UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Written Order In Child Abuse Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:02 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in child abuse case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered the police that only an officer of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank would conduct investigations of the cases related to the child abuse and molestation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered the police that only an officer of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank would conduct investigations of the cases related to the child abuse and molestation.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued this order in a case pertaining to molestation of a under-age boy in a Bharakau seminary by an accused.

The order stated that a medical board was supposed to be established for analysis in such incidents.

It further said that crime record of the accused should also be made part of the case if a bail plea was filed in such cases.

The court also issue directives to district administration and IGP to introducea mechanism to deal such cases. The bail petitions should be decided keepingin view the criminal record of the accused.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Police Criminals Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at P ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Slams Latvia's Decision to Suspend ..

8 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens against dollar

8 minutes ago

Awareness walk on world antibiotic week held in MT ..

4 minutes ago

Online domicile facility starts in Khyber

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.