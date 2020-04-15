UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Issues Written Order In Private Schools' Petition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued written judgment in a petition, moved by private schools association against decision of 20% reduction in students' fee during two month vocations in wake coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued written judgment in a petition, moved by private schools association against decision of 20% reduction in students' fee during two month vocations in wake coronavirus outbreak.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC issued the two-page judgment in which the court ordered to send the matter to Private education Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) and rejected the request of private schools to suspend the fee reduction notification.

The order directed the PEIRA to decide the matter related to fee of April and May after hearing the stance of private schools.

The decision said that the petitioner's lawyer had expressed satisfaction if the matter was sent to PEIRA to hear the private schools.

The IHC had issued directives to its Registrar office to refer the matter to PEIRA.

It may be mentioned that private schools had adopted the stance in theirplea that the PEIRA had issued fee reduction notification without hearingthem and prayed the court to declare the decision as void.

