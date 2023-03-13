UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Maintains Death Sentence Of Accused In Noor Mukadam Case

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) maintains death sentence of accused in Noor Mukadam case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday maintained the death sentence of accused Zahir Jaffar in Noor Mukadam murder case while up held the decision of the trial court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday maintained the death sentence of accused Zahir Jaffar in Noor Mukadam murder case while up held the decision of the trial court.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved on December 21.

The main accused Zahir Jaffar and co-accused had challenged their sentences before the high court.

The trial court had announced a ten-year jail term each for co-accused including Muhammad Iftikhar and Jan Muhammad. The court also converted the 25-year jail term of accused Zahir Jaffar into death penalty in rap case.

The high court rejected the appeal of Zahir Jaffar and announced him death penalty two times in the said case.

