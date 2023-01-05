UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Orders Police To Produce Missing Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:52 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders police to produce missing girl

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted time to Khana Police Station till tomorrow to recover an eighteen year missing girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted time to Khana Police Station till tomorrow to recover an eighteen year missing girl.

Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz issued the written order regarding hearing of the case held on Thursday.

The court said that the IGP Islamabad police would appear in person to answer the court, if the missing girl would not been produced on the said date.

According to the plaintiff, the girl was missing from the jurisdiction of Khana Police Station since November 27, 2022.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Police Station November Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Germany Prepares to Launch 2 More Gas Terminals - ..

Germany Prepares to Launch 2 More Gas Terminals - Economy Minister

6 minutes ago
 Three of a family killed, two children injured in ..

Three of a family killed, two children injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders

Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders

2 minutes ago
 Mah Jabeen pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on h ..

Mah Jabeen pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on his birthday

2 minutes ago
 China calls for avoiding politicization of COVID-1 ..

China calls for avoiding politicization of COVID-19 pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collects ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) collects 800 tonnes of waste daily

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.