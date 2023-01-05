The Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders police to produce missing girl

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted time to Khana Police Station till tomorrow to recover an eighteen year missing girl.

Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz issued the written order regarding hearing of the case held on Thursday.

The court said that the IGP Islamabad police would appear in person to answer the court, if the missing girl would not been produced on the said date.

According to the plaintiff, the girl was missing from the jurisdiction of Khana Police Station since November 27, 2022.