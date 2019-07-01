(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday ordered registrar office of federal ombudsperson to remove the introductory message of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq from department's book

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday ordered registrar office of federal ombudsperson to remove the introductory message of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq from department's book.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah accepted three appeals for hearing regarding the jurisdiction of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment.

The order read that the introductory message of Kashmala Tariq was a violation of Ombudsman Act 2010, adding that only the 2010 Act details should be mentioned on introductory page of the book.

The court also included federal ombudsperson's message in its orders and ordered its registrar office to remove this message.