The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Rejects FIA's Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Post-arrest Bail Of Poly Clinic's AED

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejects FIA's plea seeking cancellation of post-arrest bail of Poly Clinic's AED

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking the cancellation of the post-arrest bail of Assistant Executive Director Poly Clinic hospital Dr. Amanullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking the cancellation of the post-arrest bail of Assistant Executive Director Poly Clinic hospital Dr. Amanullah.

The court also granted post-arrest bail to storekeeper Abid Hussain in Dengue devices corruption case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case regarding the matter. The FIA official said that the case challan was yet to be submitted. He said that the post-arrest bail of Dr. Amanullah had been approved while the bail petition of the storekeeper was dismissed.

On a query, the investigation officer said that the expired dengue kits were recovered in 2021. He contended that if the bail of the storekeeper was rejected by the trial court then how the post-arrest bail of Dr. Amanullah could be accepted.

In return, the lawyer defended his client Dr. Amanullah by arguing that the latter had written a letter regarding the expiry of the kits. On that basis, his client's bail was approved by the trial court on the first instance, he added.

