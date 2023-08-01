Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Removes Objections On PTI Chairman's Petition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 08:40 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections of the registrar and fixed the case for hearing, filed by the PTI Chairman challenging FIA inquiry in a matter of cipher

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition along with the objections raised by the registrar's office. Sardar Latif Khosa said that an objection had been raised against the petition stating that a similar case was already pending. The previous petition was pertaining to the bail, he said.

Sardar Latif Khosa argued that the matter of cipher couldn't be raised as the prime minister had immunity under Article 248 of the constitution. Chairman PTI had appeared before the FIA and was interrogated for three hours but the same day one more notice was served.

The court removed the objections of the registrar's office ordering to fix the case for hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan in a matter of cipher.

