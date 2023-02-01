The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves decision on plea against info. commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging the appointment of Ijaz Hassan Awan as Pakistan Information Commissioner.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by a citizen Adeel Akram through his lawyer Ishtiaq Mustafa Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the lawyer argued that appointment of a person with the status of high court's judge was compulsory against this post. He said that Ijaz Hassan Awan was a retired civil judge and thus didn't meet the criteria.

He said that the current commissioner had retired from the post as civil judge in November 2022. The court remarked that a person having ten year's experience as lawyer could become high court's judge.

Assistant Attorney General Sayed Ahsan Raza Kazmi said that there was another identical petition pending with the court. He said that the appointment was made on January 10, of this year.

Later, the court reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case.