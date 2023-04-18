The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on maintainability of plea about dam funds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of a petition regarding the powers of the Supreme Court on dam funds.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition regarding the matter.

The petitioner's lawyer Adnan Iqbal adopted the stance that the construction of dams was the authority of executive, and the dam funds in the accounts of SC was a violation of Article 176 of the Constitution.

The chief justice asked whether the petitioner wanted that the funds should not be in the accounts of judiciary, and why the petitioner had not moved the court when the funds were being collected five years ago.

Had the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) any objection then it would not have opened the account, he added.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the case.