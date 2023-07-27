Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Reserves Judgment On Sh. Rasheed's Petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in petitions of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed seeking provision of his vehicles seized by capital's police.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed regarding the aforesaid matter.

Petitioner's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate argued that the police had raided the house of his client in sector F-7 without search warrants and also seized two bulletproof vehicles.

The judicial magistrate had ordered to return the said vehicles but the decision was not implemented.

The IHC's bench reserved the verdict after hearing arguments into the case.

