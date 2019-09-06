The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment in Muragzar Zoo case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a petition regarding the condition of Muragzar Zoo Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a petition regarding the condition of Muragzar Zoo Islamabad.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that 'the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had admitted that it had no funds for animals' care. This situation prevailed due to the contracts issues, he further said.

The petitioner's counsel Awais Awan pleaded before the bench that there was nothing written in Constitution in protection of animals' rights.

However, Indian Constitution had term of compassion for animals.

He also gave reference of Supreme Court's order regarding animals and environment. The lawyer argued that islam also preached for good treatment and mercy with creatures.

He said that elephant in Islamabad Zoo was gifted by Sri Lanka, adding that the health situation of this elephant was no good due to poor look after.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment in the case.