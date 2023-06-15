The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves order on contempt plea in Sheharyar Afridi case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in contempt of court plea pertaining non-production of former minister Sheharyar Afridi despite court orders.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of IHC heard the contempt of court case against the investigation officer. Petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate said Afridi was not produced before the concerned court despite the orders, adding that he was kept in the same cell in the jail. He claimed that the orders of the court were being violated openly.

The lawyer further said that there was an injury in one arm of his client but he was not being provided medical treatment.

State counsel adopted the stance that a letter had been written to the jail superintendent and home department in Punjab regarding the custody of Sheharyar Afridi. The court said it would pass an appropriate order in this matter.

Petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to issue orders regarding the production of Afridi before the court and initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the investigation officer for not obeying the orders.

The court, subsequently, reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments.