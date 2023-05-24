The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on arrest of Saifullah Niazi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition against the arrest of PTI's leader Saifullah Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a petition against the arrest of PTI's leader Saifullah Khan Niazi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the judgment after hearing arguments from his lawyer Amna Ali.

The lawyer informed the court that she had approached the family of Saifullah Niazi for submission of an affidavit. The court said that it would issue a written order once an affidavit was submitted by the petitioner.