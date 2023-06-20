The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging show-cause notice of ECP to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case moved by Fawad Chaudhry through his lawyer Faisal Fareed Chaudhry Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the lawyer adopted the stance that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had no authority to serve such notice.

He said that a case was registered against his client on the complaint of ECP and the trial court had fixed a date to frame charges against him.

He said that Fawad Chaudhry had been in jail for seven days in this matter, adding that the same proceeding could not be initiated at two forums.

The ECP had not served notices to his client as per law as these were issued with the signature of secretary ECP.

The court reserved judgment on maintainability of the case after hearing the arguments.