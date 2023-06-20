UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Reserves Verdict On Fawad Chaudhry's Petition

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on Fawad Chaudhry's petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging show-cause notice of ECP to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition challenging show-cause notice of ECP to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case moved by Fawad Chaudhry through his lawyer Faisal Fareed Chaudhry Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the lawyer adopted the stance that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had no authority to serve such notice.

He said that a case was registered against his client on the complaint of ECP and the trial court had fixed a date to frame charges against him.

He said that Fawad Chaudhry had been in jail for seven days in this matter, adding that the same proceeding could not be initiated at two forums.

The ECP had not served notices to his client as per law as these were issued with the signature of secretary ECP.

The court reserved judgment on maintainability of the case after hearing the arguments.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Same Islamabad High Court Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED6 ..

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED631.6bn at end of April 2023, t ..

13 minutes ago
 Victims of Greece boat tragedy remembered at Kotli ..

Victims of Greece boat tragedy remembered at Kotli university

6 minutes ago
 Court initiates procedure to declare Swati abscond ..

Court initiates procedure to declare Swati absconder

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council

27 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Soci ..

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi t ..

13 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Voiced US Concerns Regarding China's ..

Blinken Says Voiced US Concerns Regarding China's Military, Intelligence Actions ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.