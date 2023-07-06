Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Reserves Verdict On Plea Challenging Ban On Bus Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:10 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on plea challenging ban on bus company

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition against ban on entry of a transporter company on Motorway for a month after the recent accident of a bus near Kalar Kahar area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition against ban on entry of a transporter company on Motorway for a month after the recent accident of a bus near Kalar Kahar area.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the transporter company challenging the decision of the National Highway and Motorway Police.

Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar informed the court that the transporter company was running its vehicle on fake route. After the ban by the authorities, the Shalimar Company tried to run its one bus with the name of Bilal Travels. He said that the authorities had asked the company to get fresh NOC after inspections of its vehicles.

The officials of Motorway Police said that the said company had been instructed to adopt all safety measures and complete all procedure including inspection within one month.

The chief justice remarked that he had observed smoke emitting vehicles constantly on Motorway during his travel experiences. He, however, said that it was a good conduct that the police didn't leave even official vehicles on violations.

The officials said that the violations used to occur only where cameras were not installed or there was no police car.

However, the petitioner's lawyer argued that the owner of the vehicle had been named in the FIR regarding the accident and he along with the concern manager of the bus terminal had to face the charges. He said that his client only use the bus terminal of the company and prayed the court to lift the ban on them.

The court reserved judgment after hearing arguments. It may be mentioned here that a total of 13 passengers had lost their lives and 15 received injuries in the recent bus accident on Motorway.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Chief Justice Police Motorway Company Vehicles Noc Vehicle Car May FIR Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand o ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others

46 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful ..

Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on peaceful election of 35 districts Chair ..

46 minutes ago
 Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in So ..

Majority of US Voters Believe Biden Involved in Son Hunter's Foreign Business De ..

46 minutes ago
 29 postmen provided motorcycles

29 postmen provided motorcycles

46 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

53 minutes ago
 Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 ' ..

Canada Emergency Preparedness Minister Says 2023 'Worst Wildfire Season on Recor ..

48 minutes ago
Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise to $ 9.74 billion

42 minutes ago
 Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Ph ..

Austin Concerned About China's Behavior Against Philippine Vessels - Pentagon

48 minutes ago
 LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

48 minutes ago
 Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already ..

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

48 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter ..

Chairman PRCS hands over keys first model shelter house to flood affected widow

48 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will No ..

UN Chief Says Israel's Escalation in Jenin Will Not Solve Country's Security Con ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan