The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on plea challenging ban on bus company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition against ban on entry of a transporter company on Motorway for a month after the recent accident of a bus near Kalar Kahar area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a petition against ban on entry of a transporter company on Motorway for a month after the recent accident of a bus near Kalar Kahar area.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the transporter company challenging the decision of the National Highway and Motorway Police.

Assistant Attorney General Azmat Bashir Tarar informed the court that the transporter company was running its vehicle on fake route. After the ban by the authorities, the Shalimar Company tried to run its one bus with the name of Bilal Travels. He said that the authorities had asked the company to get fresh NOC after inspections of its vehicles.

The officials of Motorway Police said that the said company had been instructed to adopt all safety measures and complete all procedure including inspection within one month.

The chief justice remarked that he had observed smoke emitting vehicles constantly on Motorway during his travel experiences. He, however, said that it was a good conduct that the police didn't leave even official vehicles on violations.

The officials said that the violations used to occur only where cameras were not installed or there was no police car.

However, the petitioner's lawyer argued that the owner of the vehicle had been named in the FIR regarding the accident and he along with the concern manager of the bus terminal had to face the charges. He said that his client only use the bus terminal of the company and prayed the court to lift the ban on them.

The court reserved judgment after hearing arguments. It may be mentioned here that a total of 13 passengers had lost their lives and 15 received injuries in the recent bus accident on Motorway.