- The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict regarding travel restriction on Mahrang Baloch
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking the removal of Mahrang Baloch’s name from the list of overseas travel restrictions
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Balock woman activist.
During the proceeding, the public prosecutor informed the court that the name of the petition was placed on the fly list at the request of the Balochistan Home Department. Addressing the prosecutor, the chief justice remarked that you are misusing the provision of the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).
Petitioner’s lawyer Iman Mazari Advocate pleaded that her client has to travel US to attend the Times Gala.
She was stopped at Karachi Air Port for four to five hours.
The prosecutor said that firstly the petitioner’s name was placed in PNIL and then she was added to the exit control list (ECL). He said that the cases are registered against Mahrang Baloch for anti-statement activities and terrorism.
The chief justice asked the prosecutor why the department didn’t inform the concerned person when his/her name was placed on the fly list. The petitioner would never go to the airport if she knew it earlier, he said.
The prosecutor said that when the petitioner was stopped her name was in the PNIL.
