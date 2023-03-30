UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Says GB Police Can't Provide VIP Security Outside Province

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 08:23 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can't provide VIP security outside province

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared that the Gilgit-Baltistan Police could not provide VIP security outside the jurisdiction of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared that the Gilgit-Baltistan Police could not provide VIP security outside the jurisdiction of the province.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by the GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan against the Interior Ministry's notification to impose ban on him for bringing his security personnel outside the GB.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal produced the rules regarding the security of the VIPs, which were approved by the Federal Cabinet during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in September, 2021.

He said the provision of security to VIPs was the responsibility of the relevant provinces only.

The court accepted the stance and declared the Interior Ministry's notification as lawful.

The Interior Ministry in a notification on March 24, imposed ban on the GB CM for taking his security outside the province.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Minister Police Interior Ministry March September Islamabad High Court Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against ..

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against AOC for Alleged Lies During He ..

10 minutes ago
 International Court of Justice Declares Freezing o ..

International Court of Justice Declares Freezing of Part of Iran's Assets by US ..

10 minutes ago
 Expansion of nursing colleges urged

Expansion of nursing colleges urged

7 minutes ago
 Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that h ..

Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that has just kicked off in Moscow

7 minutes ago
 Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement on Oil Deliv ..

Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement on Oil Deliveries - Moscow

7 minutes ago
 Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue protectio ..

Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue protection measures

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.