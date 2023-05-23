The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks affidavits from Jamsheed Cheema and his wife

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the petitioners to submit affidavit by May 25 in the case seeking release of PTI's leaders Jamsheed Cheema and Musarat Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the petitioners to submit affidavit by May 25 in the case seeking release of PTI's leaders Jamsheed Cheema and Musarat Cheema.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the PTI's leaders.

The petitioners' lawyer Malik Muhammad Riaz adopted the stance that his client had not been part of any violence or riot.

He said that they were ready to submit an affidavit before the bench that they wouldn't be part of any anti-state activity after their release.

The court instructed the petitioners to file the affidavits and adjourned further hearing of the case till May 25.