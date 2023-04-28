UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Arguments In Contempt Plea Against Imran Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 06:45 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought more arguments in a contempt of court petition against former prime minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought more arguments in a contempt of court petition against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Assistant Commissioner ICT Abdullah.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Khwaja Haris argued that various cases were made against different people on the incident of the judicial complex. He said that a judicial case filed was also lost on the said day which was a serious matter.

The lawyer said that all cases against his client were under process in relevant forums, adding that it would affect the proceedings if the case was run here.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that the court was also shifting to another place at the request of Imran Khan. He prayed the court to serve notices to Imran Khan on contempt of court case.

He said that this court had ordered the PTI's chairman that he would ensure the law and order situation and prayed the court to issue notice to Imran Khan for violating this order.

The chief justice remarked that there was an incident of the riot on the said day but it was a question that who was responsible for it. The prosecutor said that all people involved in vandalizing belong to the PTI and there were tweets that the workers were formally called.

The chief justice remarked that the people could arrive to support their leader but whether there was proof of incitement of the people for vandalizing. The court asked the prosecution to assist the bench after viewing the report of IGP, adding that a mod didn't have a mindset.

The court sought more arguments on the petition and adjourned the hearing till coming Friday.

