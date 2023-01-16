UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Assistance In Missing Person Case

January 16, 2023

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks assistance in missing person case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought assistance from respondents in a petition seeking the recovery of a missing citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought assistance from respondents in a petition seeking the recovery of a missing citizen.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by petitioner Muhammad Saad ur Rehman seeking recovery of his brother Habib ur Rehman.

The representatives of Defence Ministry and the Commission of Inquiry in Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) appeared before the court.

The court asked whether the production order of August 30, 2022, was implemented or not. The registrar CoIED informed the court that the mandate of his department was to just issue the production order.

The court instructed the respondents to assist the bench regarding the procedure after the issuance of a production order against the missing citizen.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till the next date.

