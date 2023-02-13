The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks comments from Pak-PWD regarding lawyers' facilitation center

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought written comments from Pakistan Public Works Development (PWD) in a case regarding the contract of lawyers' facilitation center in the new building of the High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought written comments from Pakistan Public Works Development (PWD) in a case regarding the contract of lawyers' facilitation center in the new building of the High Court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a citizen through Zohaib Hassan Advocate regarding the contract of lawyers facilitation center on the basis of alleged fake documents. Chief Engineer PWD Anwar ul Haq Dogar appeared before the court following the directions.

The chief engineer prayed before the court to grant some time for submission of comments against the case. The court remarked that what would be happening in other projects if the projects of the buildings of the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, Islamabad High Court and NAB were in this condition.

The petitioner had raised several points regarding the lawyers' facilitation center, he said.

The chief justice remarked that the court would send the chief engineer to jail if the petitioner's points were found as correct.

The petitioner's counsel said that they wanted the Names FIA and Ministry of Housing as respondents in the case and requested permission from the bench in this regard.

The court sought written comments from Pak PWD and adjourned the case till February 28, with the above instructions.