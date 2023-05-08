The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks comments on petition for case registration against ICT DC

UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments in a petition seeking the registration of a kidnapping case against Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Memon and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments in a petition seeking the registration of a kidnapping case against Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Memon and others.

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the petition filed by a citizen Sherzada, also served notices to Additional Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Janjua, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and police personnel.

The petitioner's counsel adopted the stance that his client was illegally detained for four hours in the DC Office and his mobile was also snatched, while he was forced to sign a cheque of Rs 50 million and a fake deed in which two police personnel were made witnesses.

The petitioner prayed to the court to issue directives for the registration of a first information report against the ICT DC and others.

The case was consequently adjourned.

