The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks comments regarding recovery of Sami Ibrahim

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from authorities concerned by tomorrow in a petition seeking recovery of senior Journalist Sami Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from authorities concerned by tomorrow in a petition seeking recovery of senior Journalist Sami Ibrahim.

The court summoned the secretaries of interior and defence ministries, and competent officers of FIA, IGP and deputy commissioner offices to answer into the matter.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition regarding the matter.

The lawyer adopted the stance that some unknown people lifted Sami Ibrahim from 7th Avenue.

He said that the constitution of Pakistan protected freedom of expression in the country.

He prayed the court to issue directives to the respondents for the recovery and release of Sami Ibrahim.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case with above instructions till May 26.