The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks ECP's Record For Scrutiny Of PML-N & PPP Funding

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 06:44 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a complete record from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding scrutiny of the funding of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a complete record from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding scrutiny of the funding of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Farukh Habib seeking early scrutiny of the two parties.

The petitioner's lawyer, Aima Anwar Khan, stated that the court had sought the record from the ECP during the last hearing.

The ECP's Director General Law prayed the court to grant more time for the purpose as the Commission was engaged in the election matters.

The chief justice questioned what were the engagements of ECP as it was not even holding local government elections in the Federal Capital.

The DG Law replied that the ECP was making preparations for LG polls in the Capital, while three National Assembly seats from Islamabad had also been vacated.

The court then adjourned the case till February 7, instructing the DG Law to come up with the complete record of the two parties funding on that date.

