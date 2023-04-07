Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks FIRs Details Against Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought FIRs' details against PTI leader Murad Saeed and stopped the capital police to take any action against him till the report was submitted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought FIRs' details against PTI leader Murad Saeed and stopped the capital police to take any action against him till the report was submitted.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Murad Saeed through his lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that his client had led a protest in Swat against the disqualification of PTI's chairman.

He said the FIRs were registered against thousands of PTI workers after the protest. He prayed the court to issue directives to the capital police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide details of inquiries and FIRs against his client.

He also prayed the court to issue instructions to the police for the provision of security to his client. The court adjourned the hearing of the case with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Swat Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

1 minute ago
 United States Agency for International Development ..

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar d ..

5 minutes ago
 IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System ..

IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System to Cope With Earthquakes' Aft ..

5 minutes ago
 Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian ..

Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - ..

Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - Lebanese Defense Minister Maur ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman eulogizes ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman eulogizes welfare work of charitable or ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.