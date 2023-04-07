The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought FIRs' details against PTI leader Murad Saeed and stopped the capital police to take any action against him till the report was submitted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought FIRs' details against PTI leader Murad Saeed and stopped the capital police to take any action against him till the report was submitted.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Murad Saeed through his lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that his client had led a protest in Swat against the disqualification of PTI's chairman.

He said the FIRs were registered against thousands of PTI workers after the protest. He prayed the court to issue directives to the capital police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide details of inquiries and FIRs against his client.

He also prayed the court to issue instructions to the police for the provision of security to his client. The court adjourned the hearing of the case with above instructions.