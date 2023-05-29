UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Progress Report Regarding Sami Ibrahim's Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 08:03 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks progress report regarding Sami Ibrahim's recovery

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought geofencing and progress reports in the petitions regarding the recovery of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought geofencing and progress reports in the petitions regarding the recovery of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case seeking recovery of the anchorperson who went missing few days back.

The petitioner's lawyer Raja Aamer Abbasi said his client was suffering from various diseases. His client's geofencing had already been conducted and its report was awaited. The last location of Sami Ibrahim was found in the Judicial Colony Rawalpindi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad said the police had searched the area and found nothing about Sami Ibrahim . He said they were trying to locate the journalist through geofencing and had also written to the Intelligence Bureau.

The police officer said the driver of the missing anchor told about the two vehicles but their registration numbers were unreadable.

The counsel for the state said a call was made to the cell phone of Sami Ibrahim at 11:01 p.m. in the night of incident. The place where the incident took place was a blind area and as per the journalist's driver there were almost eight persons in three vehicles.

The chief justice remarked that what was the benefit of Safe City cameras when the vehicles' numbers were unreadable.

The lawyer said his client had three mobile phones. To this, the police said that they knew about only one set.

The court instructed the lawyer to apprise the police regarding the other two mobile numbers of the missing journalist so he could be located through geofencing, and adjourned the case till Tuesday.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Police Mobile Driver Vehicles Rawalpindi Progress Islamabad High Court From Court P

Recent Stories

Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Al ..

Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Alcaraz waits

2 minutes ago
 China congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on re-electio ..

China congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on re-election

2 minutes ago
 Sadequain Awards ceremony on May 30

Sadequain Awards ceremony on May 30

2 minutes ago
 Announced Hydrogen projects represent USD 320 bill ..

Announced Hydrogen projects represent USD 320 billion Investments through 2030 r ..

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting on health reforms

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi refut ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi refutes women mistreatment allegati ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.