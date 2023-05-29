(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought geofencing and progress reports in the petitions regarding the recovery of anchorperson Sami Ibrahim.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case seeking recovery of the anchorperson who went missing few days back.

The petitioner's lawyer Raja Aamer Abbasi said his client was suffering from various diseases. His client's geofencing had already been conducted and its report was awaited. The last location of Sami Ibrahim was found in the Judicial Colony Rawalpindi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad said the police had searched the area and found nothing about Sami Ibrahim . He said they were trying to locate the journalist through geofencing and had also written to the Intelligence Bureau.

The police officer said the driver of the missing anchor told about the two vehicles but their registration numbers were unreadable.

The counsel for the state said a call was made to the cell phone of Sami Ibrahim at 11:01 p.m. in the night of incident. The place where the incident took place was a blind area and as per the journalist's driver there were almost eight persons in three vehicles.

The chief justice remarked that what was the benefit of Safe City cameras when the vehicles' numbers were unreadable.

The lawyer said his client had three mobile phones. To this, the police said that they knew about only one set.

The court instructed the lawyer to apprise the police regarding the other two mobile numbers of the missing journalist so he could be located through geofencing, and adjourned the case till Tuesday.