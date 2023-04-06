The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab Police regarding the termination of a first information report (FIR) against the Secretary Information, Pakistan Television Managing Director and others with regard to airing of a press conference of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab Police regarding the termination of a first information report (FIR) against the Secretary Information, Pakistan Television Managing Director and others with regard to airing of a press conference of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Javed Latif.

The Prosecutor General Punjab told Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri that the FIR had not been quashed by the Green Town Police Station, Lahore so far and the police official in that regard had given a false statement.

He said the FIR was being terminated as the complainant did not appear before the investigation officer of the case in the said police station.

The Assistant Advocate General, however, said the FIR had been terminated and the report would be submitted to the court.

The court sought the report and adjourned the case till the last week of May.