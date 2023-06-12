UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Report Regarding Missing Of Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report regarding missing of lawyer

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from authorities within one-week regarding a missing lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from authorities within one-week regarding a missing lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Osama Riaz, the son of mission advocate. The police submitted its report to the bench during hearing.

The bench remarked that letters had been written to all institutions regarding the recovery of the missing person.

Let the court wait the report for a weak, it said.

Justice Jahangiri questioned that whether the police get CDR of the mobile phone. The court directed the police to trace the location of mobile phone of disappeared person.

The court asked the victim family to tell the police if it doubted anybody and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 20.

It may be mentioned here that the said lawyer went missing on June 6, and his son had approached the court for his recovery.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Mobile May June Islamabad High Court Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Climate Activists Delayed 119 Rescue Operations in ..

Climate Activists Delayed 119 Rescue Operations in Berlin - Official

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of coronavirus suo moto not ..

Supreme Court disposes of coronavirus suo moto notice case

3 minutes ago
 Over 600 Migrants Come to UK in Boats in Day Setti ..

Over 600 Migrants Come to UK in Boats in Day Setting New High of 2023 - Governme ..

3 minutes ago
 JPMorgan to Offer $290Mln to Settle Claims It Bene ..

JPMorgan to Offer $290Mln to Settle Claims It Benefited From Jeffrey Epstein - R ..

9 minutes ago
 9 cotton centers set up in Faisalabad division

9 cotton centers set up in Faisalabad division

4 minutes ago
 NA for action against May 9 rioters under Army Act ..

NA for action against May 9 rioters under Army Act without single-day delay

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.