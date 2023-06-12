The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks report regarding missing of lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from authorities within one-week regarding a missing lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Osama Riaz, the son of mission advocate. The police submitted its report to the bench during hearing.

The bench remarked that letters had been written to all institutions regarding the recovery of the missing person.

Let the court wait the report for a weak, it said.

Justice Jahangiri questioned that whether the police get CDR of the mobile phone. The court directed the police to trace the location of mobile phone of disappeared person.

The court asked the victim family to tell the police if it doubted anybody and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 20.

It may be mentioned here that the said lawyer went missing on June 6, and his son had approached the court for his recovery.