UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Seeks Written Statement From Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Regarding LG Polls

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 09:10 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks written statement from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding LG polls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a written statement from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the local body elections in 125 union councils of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a written statement from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the local body elections in 125 union councils of the federal capital.

The bench asked the ECP to inform it how much time would be required to the institution to conduct the LG polls in said UCs.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the intra court appeals of ECP and federation against the decision of single-member bench.

The chief justice asked that if the ECP announced the elections schedule in 125 union councils of the capital then what would be the guarantee that the UCs' number wouldn't be increased again. He also asked why the paragraph regarding the direct election of mayor and deputy mayors was excluded from the local government bill.

To this, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman would give arguments on this matter and prayed the court to adjourn the case.

The court questioned why the reforms were not introduced in the system, adding that the number of UCs could be increased through the executive order. Justice Farooq said that now the court was expecting an affidavit from the federal government.

The court directed the AAG to ask the secretary interior or any other responsible to give a statement before it regarding the UCs. The court also sought the written comments from ECP and adjourned the case till Monday.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

World Opinion Finds US Religious Freedom Good for ..

World Opinion Finds US Religious Freedom Good for Christians, Less So for Muslim ..

39 seconds ago
 First UN team since quake enters rebel-held Syria ..

First UN team since quake enters rebel-held Syria as toll tops 35,000

2 minutes ago
 Religious scholars to play role in protecting coun ..

Religious scholars to play role in protecting country's ideological borders: Ami ..

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says US Never Intervened to Stop Poland Fro ..

Austin Says US Never Intervened to Stop Poland From Providing Aircraft to Ukrain ..

2 minutes ago
 UN appeals for nearly $400 mn for Syria quake vict ..

UN appeals for nearly $400 mn for Syria quake victims

2 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah Introduces Behavioural Profiling for ..

Bank Alfalah Introduces Behavioural Profiling for Students at Career Fair

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.