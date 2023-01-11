The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notice in case regarding lawyers' complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice and Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case regarding not issuing of work order for the construction of lawyers' complex in the capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case on a contempt of court petition filed by President District Bar Hafeezullah Yaqoob.

The petitioner adopted the stance that no work had been started despite the orders of this court. He prayed the court to summon respondents to answer in this case.

The chief justice remarked that this court couldn't give the impression that it wanted haste in matters about lawyers. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case till January 16.