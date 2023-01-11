UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Serves Notice In Case Regarding Lawyers' Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 08:33 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notice in case regarding lawyers' complex

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice and Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case regarding not issuing of work order for the construction of lawyers' complex in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notice to the Ministry of Law and Justice and Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case regarding not issuing of work order for the construction of lawyers' complex in the capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case on a contempt of court petition filed by President District Bar Hafeezullah Yaqoob.

The petitioner adopted the stance that no work had been started despite the orders of this court. He prayed the court to summon respondents to answer in this case.

The chief justice remarked that this court couldn't give the impression that it wanted haste in matters about lawyers. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case till January 16.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Lawyers January Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

20 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

20 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

20 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs M ..

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu codoles deat ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.