ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to respondents in a petition seeking discharge of PTI's leader Shandana Gulzar Khan from the sedition case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by the PTI's leader. Petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Advocate read out the contents of the FIR against his client.

He said that the statement of his client was taken out of context and FIR was registered against her. He said that defamation and sedition were two different things.

He further said that the case could be registered only after the permission of the provincial government. The provincial government was not a complainant in this case.

After the arguments, the court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till February 16.