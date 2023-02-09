The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in plea against suspension of LG polls in Punjab, KP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition against suspension of the process for the local government and cantonment board elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the polls of the provincial assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition against suspension of the process for the local government and cantonment board elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the polls of the provincial assembly.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Barrister Aqeel Malik and Fazal Qadir Advocate.

The petitioners adopted the stance that ECP had issued a notification regarding the suspension of local government and cantonment board elections in Punjab and KP.

The court asked whether the local bodies' seats were suspended due to general elections or whether LG representatives were working in the two provinces.

The court, on the occasion, rejected the request of petitioners to suspend the ECP's notification immediately and said it would decide the matter after listening to the stance of other sides as well.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 15.