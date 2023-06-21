UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Serves Notices To Respondents Regarding Recovery Of Azam Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:01 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respondents regarding recovery of Azam Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents including ministries of law and defence in a petition regarding the recovery of former principal secretary to prime minister, Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents including ministries of law and defence in a petition regarding the recovery of former principal secretary to prime minister, Azam Khan.

The court also served notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), IGP Islamabad and NAB in the said case and sought their comments.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the nephew of Azam Khan seeking early recovery of his uncle.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that Azam Khan had been missing since June 15, evening.

They tried to locate his location but could not find him, he said.

He said that the FIA also had been harassing the victim in the past.

The court served notices to respondents and also summoned SHO Kohsar Police Station in person on next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Police Station Federal Investigation Agency June Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be ..

Explorers Club Working on Magellan Vehicles to Be Used in Search for Submersible ..

6 minutes ago
 Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest wa ..

Vandalism cases: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Hammad Azhar, others ..

6 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ho ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar holds open court at Central Poli ..

6 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of boy's death

IGP takes notice of boy's death

6 minutes ago
 Senate chairman stresses students to focus innovat ..

Senate chairman stresses students to focus innovative trends

7 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar e ..

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar extends contracts of Law Instru ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.