The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respondents regarding recovery of Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents including ministries of law and defence in a petition regarding the recovery of former principal secretary to prime minister, Azam Khan.

The court also served notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), IGP Islamabad and NAB in the said case and sought their comments.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the nephew of Azam Khan seeking early recovery of his uncle.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that Azam Khan had been missing since June 15, evening.

They tried to locate his location but could not find him, he said.

He said that the FIA also had been harassing the victim in the past.

The court served notices to respondents and also summoned SHO Kohsar Police Station in person on next hearing.