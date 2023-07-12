Open Menu

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Serves Notices To Respondents In Dr Mazari's Plea

Published July 12, 2023

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respondents in Dr Mazari's plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking removal of Dr Shireen Mazari's name from exit control list (ECL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking removal of Dr Shireen Mazari's name from exit control list (ECL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Dr Shireen Mazari.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that as per the record attached with the petition, the name of the petitioner was not exit in the ECL. Her lawyer said that the Names of 172 leaders of PTI had been placed in the ECL.

The court inquired that how the petitioner came to know that her name was included in the ECL, and whether the interior ministry had sent a letter to her in that regard.

The petitioner's lawyer answered in no, saying that they knew about it through the media reports.

The court observed that how anyone could assume that his / her name was on the ECL, as it was the responsibility of Federal Investigation Agency and the Interior Ministry to inform them in that regard.

The court then served notices to the respondents, and adjourned the case till July 19.

