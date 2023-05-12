UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Stays Proceedings Of Toshakhana Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays proceedings of Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stayed the proceedings of the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the trial court till June 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stayed the proceedings of the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the trial court till June 8.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former prime minister Imran Khan in that regard.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that the complaint was filed in the trial court by an unauthorized authority. The case was filed by the District Election Commissioner while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not authorized anyone to file the case, and thus the case was not maintainable.

The lawyer said they had raised the objection before the trial court but it stated that the matter would be viewed at the time of recording evidence.

The case was also filed after due time, he added and prayed to the court to issue a stay order against the proceedings of the trial court.

The chief justice asked whether there were more identical applications against the interim order and whether the instant case should be heard as the main case.

Khawaja Haris said they had also objection that the matter should be heard first by the magistrate.

After hearing the arguments, the court halted the proceedings in the Toshakhana case till June 8 and adjourned the hearing into the matter.

The trial court had already indicted Imran Khan in the said case. The Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified the former prime minister for not disclosing the details of gifts retained from the Toshakhana and a criminal case was lodged before the lower court.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan June Criminals Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 17,868 active licenses in Ras Al Khaimah by end of ..

17,868 active licenses in Ras Al Khaimah by end of Q1-23

30 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Maryam Nawaz to restore internet ..

Hareem Shah asks Maryam Nawaz to restore internet in the country

50 minutes ago
 Gun fires opened on capital police in two sectors

Gun fires opened on capital police in two sectors

49 seconds ago
 PDM to stage 'protest in front of SC' on Monday: P ..

PDM to stage 'protest in front of SC' on Monday: Pakistan Democratic Movement (P ..

51 seconds ago
 Two French Citizens Detained in Iran Set Free - Fo ..

Two French Citizens Detained in Iran Set Free - Foreign Ministry

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.