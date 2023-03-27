UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Stays Recounting In Six UCs Of Karachi

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays recounting in six UCs of Karachi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stayed the recounting process in six union councils of Karachi and sought arguments on the maintainability of the case on March 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stayed the recounting process in six union councils of Karachi and sought arguments on the maintainability of the case on March 29.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case against the decision of recounting by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court also served pre-admission notice to the ECP for April 29. The court also questioned whether the petition was maintainable as it was filed to IHC instead of SHC.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had decided to conduct the recounting in 17 polling stations of the six union councils.

Jamaat e Islami's Naib Ameer Raja Arif had submitted a complaint regarding the post-poll alleged rigging in the UCs before the election commission.

