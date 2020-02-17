The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stops actions against Mayor MCI till Feb 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued a stay order against the implementation of Local Government Commission (LGC)'s recommendations to suspend the mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Sheik Anser Aziz.

The court served notices to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz, LGC and Secretary Interior Ministry to submit answer till February 21.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a petition filed by Mr. Aziz against the recommendation of local body.

During outset of hearing, the petitioner's counsel pleaded that the recommendations for suspension of his client from the post of mayor MCI was against the law. He prayed the court to stop the government on implementations on recommendations and declare the same as null and void.

The petitioner also prayed the court to stop Ali Nawaz from working as chairman LGC. He stated that chairman LGC should be a neutral person.

After hearing arguments, the court stopped implementation on LGC's recommendations till February 21.

It may be mentioned here that LGC had recommended to suspend Mayor Islamabad under 12 charges including failure in supply of water to Islamabad, award of cleanliness contract against rules and use of government vehicles for personal purposes.Mayor Islamabad had challenged government move in IHC taking the plea that recommendations made by Local Government Commission (LGC) about his suspension are illegal.