Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 09:08 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf Chairman Imran Khan till May 17 in any new case registered after May 9 in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf Chairman Imran Khan till May 17 in any new case registered after May 9 in the Federal Capital.

The court also directed the Federal Government to ensure the security of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the directives during the hearing of other bail petitions filed by former prime minister.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked whether the petitioner Imran Khan condemned the violence, which had taken place after his arrest across the country. Hie lawyer answered in the affirmative. The judge then asked the former prime minister to submit a declaration in the court stating the same.

The court also observed that the CCTV footage regarding the arrest of Imran Khan from the IHC's premises was missing.

Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Salman Safdar said his client had already stated everything clearly in the Supreme Court.

He prayed to the court to issue directives to the police for not arresting his client in any case which had not been disclosed yet.

The court asked whether a first information report was registered against the illegal arrest and vandalizing on the premises of the IHC.

Earlier, Imran Khan's lawyer informed the court that the Registrar's Office had raised objections on the petition. The Registrar's Office had stated that the petitions should have been moved to the trial court first, being the relevant forum.

The lawyer said previously the IHC had not sent two bail cases to the trial court and instead heard them itself due to the law and order situation at the F-8 District Courts.

Salman Safdar argued that as Imran Khan had been in police custody after his arrest he was not aware of the law and order situation in the country.

After hearing the arguments, the court stopped the authorities from arresting Imran Khan till May 17, in any new FIR registered against him in the Federal Capital after May 9.

