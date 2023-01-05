The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stops recruitment in NA secretariat

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a stay order till further orders against the recruitment on the posts of BPS-16 and BPS-17 in National Assembly Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a stay order till further orders against the recruitment on the posts of BPS-16 and BPS-17 in National Assembly Secretariat.

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC heard the petition filed by a citizen and sought comments from NA secretariat within two weeks.

The petitioner had stated in its plea that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) had not sent any requisition with regard to the recruitments.

He said that the NA speaker could use its powers if the FPSC couldn't complete the process within six months.

The court sought para-wise comments from respondents and adjourned the case till January 25. It may be mentioned here that a advertisement had been issued regarding the employment in NA secretariat.