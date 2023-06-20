UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons Chairman OGRA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 08:07 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons chairman OGRA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan in a personal capacity in a matter pertaining to his letter to the IHC's Chief Justice for the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan in a personal capacity in a matter pertaining to his letter to the IHC's Chief Justice for the meeting.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the matter, remarked that respect for the judiciary should be observed.

Chairman OGRA's lawyer on the occasion also expressed regret in the matter.

In matters pertaining to OGRA, the chief justice remarked that the standing committees shouldn't use the powers equal to the courts as their prime responsibility was to view the legislation process.

The court summoned Chairman OGRA in person for writing a letter to the chief justice for a meeting and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

4th ham radio session with ISS-stationed Sultan Al ..

4th ham radio session with ISS-stationed Sultan Al Neyadi held in Ajman

7 minutes ago
 RTA begins operating individual mobility stations ..

RTA begins operating individual mobility stations at 11 sites in Hatta

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) starts ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) starts Eid ul Azha cleanliness campai ..

3 minutes ago
 Production at Yamal LNG Plant Expected to Fall Bel ..

Production at Yamal LNG Plant Expected to Fall Below 20Mln Tonnes in 2023 - Nova ..

3 minutes ago
 Trudeau Opens Selection Process for Next Supreme C ..

Trudeau Opens Selection Process for Next Supreme Court of Canada Judge - Stateme ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Search Mission for Titanic Submersible Blocked ..

UK Search Mission for Titanic Submersible Blocked by US - Reports

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.