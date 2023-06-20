The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons chairman OGRA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan in a personal capacity in a matter pertaining to his letter to the IHC's Chief Justice for the meeting

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the matter, remarked that respect for the judiciary should be observed.

Chairman OGRA's lawyer on the occasion also expressed regret in the matter.

In matters pertaining to OGRA, the chief justice remarked that the standing committees shouldn't use the powers equal to the courts as their prime responsibility was to view the legislation process.

The court summoned Chairman OGRA in person for writing a letter to the chief justice for a meeting and adjourned the hearing of the case.