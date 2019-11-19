UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons DIGP In Missing Lawyer Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:16 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DIGP in missing lawyer case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Islamabad and directed him to appear in person to reply in a case regarding missing of a lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Islamabad and directed him to appear in person to reply in a case regarding missing of a lawyer.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition seeking recovery of a lawyer who belong to Multan city.

During outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that it was the responsibility of state to protect the lives and property of citizens. The chief justice asked the president of Multan Bar Association to assist the bench regarding the more options as the state institutions were already engage in search of the missing lawyer.

The counsel for the petitioner adopted the stance that the law enforcement agencies should update them regarding any progress into the matter.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah stated that a first information report (FIR) had been registered and a report of Defence Ministry had also been filed. He prayed the court to grant further time to progress in the matter.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till December 9, and summoned DIGP Islamabad in person on next hearing.

