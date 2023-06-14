The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons Fawad Chaudhry, his guarantor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned former Federal minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and his guarantor in person in a case regarding inciting public against the state institutions.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Fawad did not appear before the court despite summon notices.

The court was told that the summon notice to Fawad Chaudhry could not be executed. The court instructed the staff to serve the notices at both addresses of Fawad in Lahore and Islamabad, and also summoned his guarantor on next date of the hearing.

The court inquired from the staff whether someone called on the mobile number of the accused to inform him about the notices. In reply, it was told that the given mobile number of the accused was found switched off.

The court instructed the staff to ensure execution of the summon notices to the accused and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 17.