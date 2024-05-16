The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons former minister Ms Zartaj Gul

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought complete record of cases against former minister Ms Zartaj Gul from authorities and summoned her in person on next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought complete record of cases against former minister Ms Zartaj Gul from authorities and summoned her in person on next hearing.

During the hearing, the court was told that there were five cases against the former minister and her name was included in Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) on the request of Islamabad and Punjab police.

The IHC heard the case seeking removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The state counsel informed the court that the name of the petitioner was included in PNIL.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client had been granted bails in the cases registered against her. The court sought the record and adjourned further hearing.