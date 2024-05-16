The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons Former Minister Ms Zartaj Gul
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought complete record of cases against former minister Ms Zartaj Gul from authorities and summoned her in person on next hearing
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought complete record of cases against former minister Ms Zartaj Gul from authorities and summoned her in person on next hearing.
During the hearing, the court was told that there were five cases against the former minister and her name was included in Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) on the request of Islamabad and Punjab police.
The IHC heard the case seeking removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The state counsel informed the court that the name of the petitioner was included in PNIL.
The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client had been granted bails in the cases registered against her. The court sought the record and adjourned further hearing.
Recent Stories
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi
IHC adjourns case of missing person
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers48 minutes ago
-
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers55 minutes ago
-
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year55 minutes ago
-
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area55 minutes ago
-
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan60 minutes ago
-
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi60 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case of missing person60 minutes ago
-
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes1 hour ago
-
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service60 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler60 minutes ago
-
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS1 hour ago
-
Student councils aim to nurture leadership qualities among students1 hour ago