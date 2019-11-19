UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad High Court (IHC)' Summons IGP Islamabad In Person Tomorrow

Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Chief Justice Athar Minallah Tuesday summoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in person tomorrow to reply in a case pertaining to molestation of a boy in Bharakau area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Chief Justice Athar Minallah Tuesday summoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in person tomorrow to reply in a case pertaining to molestation of a boy in Bharakau area.

The chief justice expressed displeasure over the police for conducting poor investigation and directed the IGP to appear in person to reply on behalf of his department.

The bench remarked that why not a disciplinary was initiated against the case investigation officer. What investigation had been done so far, he asked.

He police investigation officer pleaded that molestation of the boy was proved after the medical analysis.

The prosecutor read the first information report (FIR) before the court which stated that the incident was taken place on August 28, in a Bharakau madrisa. The parent of the victim boy informed the madrisa head immediately after they came to know.

The 17-year accused Zeshan had availed pre-arrest bail from a court. The bench, however, summoned IGP Islamabad tomorrow to reply.

