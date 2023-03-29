UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons Interior Ministry's Official On Plea Of CM GB

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons interior ministry's official on plea of CM GB

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned a senior official of the Interior Ministry in a case against banning the entrance of security personnel of GB's chief minister in other provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned a senior official of the Interior Ministry in a case against banning the entrance of security personnel of GB's chief minister in other provinces.

The court instructed the ministry to clarify that under what law such notification had been issued.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The petition stated that the interior ministry had imposed the ban on GB's CM and Governor to take their security in other provinces. As per the notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the concerned province would be responsible to provide security to the CM GB and governor on their visit, it added.

The petition contended that the notification dated March 24 was an illegal act and prayed the court to strike it down.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Interior Ministry Governor Visit Gilgit Baltistan March Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play matches in ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play matches in Bangladesh

4 minutes ago
 Egypt Permits Russia to Take Part in Construction ..

Egypt Permits Russia to Take Part in Construction of El Dabaa NPP's 3rd Unit - S ..

4 minutes ago
 IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest abscond ..

IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest absconders

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Slows Down to 4 ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Slows Down to 4.3% - Economic Development Min ..

4 minutes ago
 Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid I ..

Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid IMF Deal Delay

10 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.