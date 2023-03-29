The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned a senior official of the Interior Ministry in a case against banning the entrance of security personnel of GB's chief minister in other provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned a senior official of the Interior Ministry in a case against banning the entrance of security personnel of GB's chief minister in other provinces.

The court instructed the ministry to clarify that under what law such notification had been issued.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The petition stated that the interior ministry had imposed the ban on GB's CM and Governor to take their security in other provinces. As per the notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the concerned province would be responsible to provide security to the CM GB and governor on their visit, it added.

The petition contended that the notification dated March 24 was an illegal act and prayed the court to strike it down.