The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons SSP operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned SSP Operations Islamabad police and directed him to appear in person in a case seeking the recovery of a missing bureaucrat Azam Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the matter. The officials of FIA, NAB, Interior Ministry, police officials and additional attorney general appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the police officials informed the court that the vehicle of the missing bureaucrat was not seen in the footage of Safe City Cameras.

The chief justice remarked that how it was possible as the vehicle to be driven across the city. He further said that it was a serious matter as the said bureaucrat was missing since June 15.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the police were investigating the matter, adding that there was no proof of forced disappearance in it.

He said that Azam Khan's personal guards were not with him when he went outside.

The court summoned SSP operations in person and adjourned further hearing of the case till July 5.