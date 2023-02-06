The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on FIRs registered against Sheikh Rasheed in Sindh, Balochistan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended action on the FIRs registered by Balochistan and Sindh police against Awami Muslim League's (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended action on the FIRs registered by Balochistan and Sindh police against Awami Muslim League's (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, while hearing the petition of Sheikh Rasheed against the registration of FIRs against him, remarked that how long the practice would continue. Mian Javed Latif had addressed a press conference in Islamabad but the first information reports (FIRs) against the Pakistan Television managing director were registered in other cities.

Addressing Sheikh Rasheed's lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq , the judge observed that previously his party (while in government) had been doing the same and now they were on the receiving end.

Sardar Abdul Razzaq stated that the Aabpara Police (Islamabad) registered an FIR against his client though the high court had suspended the summon notice. He also read out the contents of the FIR.

He said three FIRs were registered against his client during his custody while a separate case was registered in Karachi.

The court observed that as per the FIR Sheikh Rasheed had talked to the media at the Poly Clinic Hospital (Islamabad), but an FIR was registered against him in Karachi.

Sardar Abdul Razzaq said the Murree Police had registered an FIR against Sheikh Rasheed for interfering in the official work.

The court also served notices to the Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and Advocate General Islamabad for assistance and adjourned the case till February 9.